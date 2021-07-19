Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi announce second pregnancy

Mumbai: Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on Monday announced they are expecting their second child.



The couple, who were blessed with a baby daughter in 2018, took to their respective social media accounts and shared the news.

The duo posted a family picture with their daughter Mehr.

"Took us two days to come with a caption... The best one we could think of was... Thank you, God," Dhupia, 40, wrote.

Sharing the same picture Bedi wrote, "New Home production coming soon...Waheguru mehr kare."

The couple had tied the knot in May 2018 in a private ceremony.

Bedi, 38, was last seen in 2020 drama "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" while Dhupia featured in 2018 Kajol-starrer "Helicopter Eela".