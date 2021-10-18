Neena Gupta recalls being molested as a child

Bollywood veteran actor Neena Gupta has poured her heart out in her autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh' and she has been making the headlines for sharing the good and bad memories of her life.

As Neena shared some deep secrets in the book, another anecdote from her autobiography has been creating a buzz in the town as she recalled being molested by a doctor and a tailor when she was young and how she did not dare to talk about it to her mother.

Recalling the incident with the doctor, Neena shared an account of her visit to the optician with her brother who was in the waiting room.

"The doctor started with examining my eye and then went down to check out other areas that were unconnected with my eye. I was scared stiff while it was happening and felt disgusted all the way home. I sat in a corner in the house and cried my eyes out when nobody was looking. But I did not dare tell my mother about this because I was so scared that she would say that it was my fault. That I had probably said or done something to provoke him," she revealed.

She added, "This happened to me many times at the doctor's."

The 'Badhaai Ho' star further recalled how the tailor got 'too handsy' while taking her measurements and how she was forced to keep going back even after this incident.

"Because I felt like I had no choice. If I told my mother that I did not want to go to them, she would ask me why and I would have to tell her," she added.

While the kids these days are taught about the good and bad touch, she stated that they were not taught about it even as teenagers back then.