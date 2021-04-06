Neena comes on board for Amitabh-starrer 'Goodbye'

Mumbai: Veteran actor Neena Gupta joined the cast of the film 'Goodbye' starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and South actor Rashmika Mandanna.

The 'Badhai Ho' star will be seen playing the role of Bachchan's character's wife in the Vikas Bahl-directed film.

Backed by 'Balaji Telefilms' and 'Reliance Entertainment', 'Goodbye' will mark the first collaboration between Gupta and the 78-year-old screen icon.

"When Vikas narrated the film to me, I was so happy. It is a wonderful script and one does not think about anything else when the script is this exciting. Even the role is beautifully written and I am very excited to be sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. It is a dream come true for me and I am quite ecstatic about it," Gupta said in a statement.

Neena had previously collaborated with producer Ekta Kapoor in the 2018 buddy comedy film 'Veere Di Wedding'.

'Goodbye' went on floors last week.