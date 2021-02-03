NCB team arrests Rishikesh Pawar in SSR case

Mumbai: On February 2, the crime agency Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained assistant film director Rishikesh Pawar in connection with the drugs case linked to the death of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"Questioning of Pawar is underway at the NCB's office," informed the official.

He added, "The name of Pawar, who was a friend of the 'Kai Po Che' star, had cropped up during the interrogation of others who were accused arrested earlier in the case."

"Pawar was detained by the Mumbai zonal team of the NCB after various summons were issued to him," the official further stated.

As per the official's statement, the NCB team had earlier raided Pawar's residence and seized some gadgets.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing Rajput's death while the NCB team is investigating the drug angle related to the case.

The NCB is also probing the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus and had conducted multiple raids over the last few months. The federal anti-drugs agency had also arrested a number of drug peddlers.