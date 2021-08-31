NCB arrests 2 drug peddlers in Armaan Kohli's drug case

Mumbai: Two foreign drug peddlers were arrested on Tuesday after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) carried out raids in Mumbai and Nala Sopara following the arrest of Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli in a drug case.

According to NCB, the arrested foreign drug peddler is an accomplice of Ajay Raju Singh, an alleged drug peddler who was taken into custody on Saturday before Mr Kohli's arrest.

This foreigner accomplice would allegedly transport drugs from Colombia to India. During the raid following Mr Kohli's and Ajay Raju Singh's arrests, some more peddlers were also detained and drugs allegedly recovered from them.

Armaan Kohli was arrested on Saturday following NCB's raid on his Mumbai residence and seizure of drugs, after which the actor, on Monday, was sent to the agency's custody till September 1.

The 49-year-old actor has been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

During the raid, the NCB had allegedly recovered a small quantity of Cocaine drug from Mr Kohli's residence, after which he was taken for further interrogation. At the time of his arrest, he was found in an inebriated condition, informed NCB officials.

"After the raid, actor Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB. He was then taken to custody for questioning at the NCB office," informed NCB Zonal Director (Mumbai) Sameer Wankhede.

The investigating agency first arrested Ajay Raju Singh from the Haji Ali area in Mumbai and recovered 25 grams of MD drugs from his possession.

Armaan Kohli's name came up during his interrogation, after which NCB raided the actor's house.