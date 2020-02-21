NBC renews 'The Blacklist' for season 8
Los Angeles: Crime thriller series The Blacklist has been renewed by NBC for an eighth season.
The series stars James Spader as Raymond 'Red' Reddington, with Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, Amir Arison, and Hisham Tawfiq.
"Congratulations to our incredible cast, producers and crew, all of whom continue to reach excellence. We couldn't be more excited to continue Red and Liz's story," Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment, said in
statement to Deadline.
The seventh season of the show will resume on March 20 with two back-to-back episodes.
There are no current plans for season eight to be
the show's final
season.
