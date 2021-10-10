Celebrate the auspicious festival of Navratra by relishing our chef's special 'Navratra Thali' at Blooms. The festive thali features delicacies such as Paneer kachhe kele ke pakode, Kaju sabudana ki tikka, Seetaphal ki sabzi, Paneer tikka tawa masala, Jeere ke aloo, Samak chawal ki tehri, Bhuni arbi dahi wali, plain curd, Singhare ki puri, Rasmalai, fresh-cut fruits and Kesar badam milk.

Venue:

Blooms Restaurant, Eros Hotel,

Nehru Place, New Delhi

Date:

October 7, 2021 - October 14, 2021

Timings:

During lunch and dinner time

Price:

Rs 999 + taxes per 'Navratra Thali'