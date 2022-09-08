Nargis Fakhri's agency warned her to not take a break from films

Nargis Fakhri revealed that the constant glare of the Bollywood limelight took a toll on her mental and physical health. The actor, who made her debut with Imtiaz Ali's film 'Rockstar' starring Ranbir Kapoor, acted in a few Bollywood films and then went on a hiatus to be with her parents in the USA.

Speaking to a leading news agency, Nargis said that she had become unwell and had gone through much mental and physical stress.

"I had a lot of physical ailments that were interfering with my daily life. It was very difficult to ignore these problems. My body, in a way, was telling me that it was not able to handle it. I knew in my mind that I had to take a break because I wasn't the happiest person."

Fakhri also compared the industry to a hamster wheel and added that it felt like a rat race with 'endless meetings and endorsements.

"It never ends. The pressure and the mental stress that you go through are heavy, even though that depends on the kind of film or character you're doing. You've got to invest your soul when you're acting. Actors need more than a few days off to get in touch with themselves again," she said.

Nevertheless, Nargis maintained that she kept pushing through, even though her 'mind felt disconnected' from her body. Finally, she decided to take a break, though the agency told her 'out of sight, out of mind'.

"They told me not to do that and cautioned me that if I went out of sight, I would be out of people's minds. I can't deny their fears as there's definitely some truth to that. But what was important was the answer to the question, 'Why would someone choose to go out of sight and how much do they want to be there out there anymore?'"

Nargis had been criticised by many for her performance and even appeared in 'Rockstar'. After the release of the film, Nargis had often expressed how the comments hurt her. Later, she was subject to much scrutiny about her equation with Uday Chopra as well. On the work front, she was last seen in 'Torbaaz' and has the Telugu film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' in the pipeline.