Nandita Das' 'Zwigato' to have its world premiere at TIFF
Mumbai: Kapil Sharma-starrer "Zwigato", directed by Nandita Das, will receive its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival.
The film, which features the popular comic in the role of a new food delivery rider, will screen in the 'Contemporary World Cinema' section at the prestigious festival.
Produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives, "Zwigato" also stars Shahana Goswami.
Das, who has directed critically acclaimed films such as "Firaaq" and "Manto", said she is looking forward to the premiere of her latest movie.
"Zwigato is finally ready! A story about new urban India that is not just about the gig economy, but also about everything that we normalise around us. I found the perfect producing partner in Sameer Nair to tell this simple yet complex slice-of-life film. I am thrilled that it will premiere soon at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). This means a lot to me personally as I have debuted there both as an actor and director, with 'Fire' and 'Firaaq', respectively. Over the years, several other films have taken me to TIFF. I hope the universality of the theme of the film will resonate with the amazing audiences that the festival attracts from all over the world," the filmmaker said in a statement.
Sameer Nair, CEO Applause Entertainment, described the film as a peek into the lives of the "often unseen people" who are the heart and soul of the nation and its economy.
"Whilst the film is set in urban India, we believe that the themes of this film transcend geographical boundaries and will resonate with the global audience. It has been a pleasure to collaborate with Nandita, and we are delighted that 'Zwigato' will have its world premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival," added Nair.
Also written by Das, the Bhubaneswar-set film features Sharma as a food delivery person exploring the world of gig economy. Goswani plays his wife, a homemaker, who to support his income, starts to work for the very first time.
"Zwigato" captures what an 'ordinary' family faces in the post-pandemic world, said the makers.
"It is the story of the relentless struggle of life, but not without shared moments of joy. It is life-like - bittersweet," they added.
Rima Das' feature "Tora's Husband" will premiere in the 'Platform' section of the TIFF, scheduled to be held from September 8-18.
Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's romantic comedy "What's Love Got to Do with It?" and first-time director Shubham Yogi's "Kachchey Limbu" will also have their world premiere at the upcoming film festival under the 'TIFF 2022 Gala Presentations' section.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Writing is the foremost form of expression: Pankaj Kapur18 Aug 2022 3:21 PM GMT
Vashu Bhagnani's 'Cuttputlli' heading to Disney+ Hotstar18 Aug 2022 3:20 PM GMT
Nandita Das' 'Zwigato' to have its world premiere at TIFF18 Aug 2022 3:18 PM GMT
Yacht owned by Australian with AK-47s on board drifts to Maharashtra...18 Aug 2022 2:00 PM GMT
Netaji's daughter says she'll soon approach India, Japan for DNA test...18 Aug 2022 12:15 PM GMT