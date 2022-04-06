Nancy Meyers to write and direct a new film for Netflix

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Nancy Meyers will return to the director's chair with an upcoming movie for streaming service Netflix.

The filmmaker, known for giving hit romcoms "The Parent Trap", "The Holiday", "Something's Gotta Give" and "Father of the Bride", will write, direct and produce the feature film, Netflix said in a press release.

The comedy is not yet titled and the logline is being kept under wraps.

Meyer's previous directorial effort was the 2015 movie "The Intern", headlined by Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro.

The filmmaker earlier worked with Netflix in 2020 to release the short film "Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish)", bringing together the cast of "Father of the Bride" and "Father of the Bride Part II" as well as De Niro, Florence Pugh and Ben Platt for a very special Banks family reunion that benefited World Central Kitchen.