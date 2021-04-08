Nagma tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai: Actor-politician Nagma tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.

The 50-year-old actor took to 'Twitter' and wrote that she contracted the virus despite receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on April 2.

The Congress leader asked her fans to be cautious, even if they have been vaccinated.

"I had taken my first dose of vaccine a few days ago. Tested for COVID-19, my test has come positive so quarantined myself at home. All please take care and take necessary precautions. Even after taking the first dose of vaccine do not get complacent in any way manner," the actor tweeted.

Nagma, who made her big-screen debut in 1990 with the Salman Khan-starrer actioner 'Baaghi', is known for her performances in movies like 'King Uncle', co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, 'Suhaag' and 'Baashha'. She also featured in Telugu, Tamil, Bhojpuri, Malayalam and Kannada films.