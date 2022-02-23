Munawar requests not to be judged for doing 'Lock Upp'

Comedian Munawar Faruqui's decision to participate in the upcoming reality show 'Lock Upp', hosted by Kangana Ranaut, has confused both their fans.

Munawar made headlines when he was jailed for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during one of his shows, but he maintains that he was punished for a joke that he did not crack. Kangana, meanwhile, has become one of the foremost mouthpieces for the right-wing.

Recently, Munawar was revealed to be the second contestant in the upcoming reality show modelled on 'Bigg Boss'. It will put 'celebrities' in cruel jail-like conditions and subject them to humiliation from Kangana, who has said in promo videos that she has an axe to grind against many people. In the past, Munawar has posted several tweets against Kangana.

Responding to an 'Instagram' comment that said the show is now about a 'casteist Muslim collaborating with a casteist Hindu' and not about 'the face of liberal ideologies and conservative ideology', Munawar wrote, "Too soon to judge! Ek post dekh ke mujhe gaali de rahe ho bhai? Chalo koi baat nahi Internet pe yeh aasan hai. Haters ko face karke saamne khade rehne ka gudda imaan ke mazboot hone se hi aata hai. Aapka certificate nahi chahiye. Janta decide karegi. By the way February 27."

In an interview with a leading daily, Munawar spoke about the clash of ideologies between him and Kangana.

"If someone believes in ideologies, they will also believe that we live in a democratic country. We all have the

freedom of speech and to put across our beliefs. If one expects to be heard and their opinions respected, they too will have to do the same. It is going to be a give and take situation," he said.

In a series of tweets posted across two years, Munawar had made several jokes against Kangana.

"Kangana ke tweets padke lag raha hai phir se judicial custody chala jaun! Kangana is against nepotism but khud ki behen ko manager rakha hai," he had written in his tweet.

He recently took to 'Instagram' and posted a picture that simply featured the words 'wait and watch'.