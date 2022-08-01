Mumtaz says she misses acting, will do a project if makers offer 'proper role'

Mumbai: Veteran star Mumtaz says she sometimes misses acting in films and would love to make a comeback if she is offered a suitable part.

The actor, known for popular 1970s films such as "Aap Ki Kasam", "Chor Machaye Shor", "Do Raaste" and "Apna Desh", interacted with fans in an Instagram Live session from Uganda on the occasion of her 75th birthday.

When one of the social media users asked about her return to the movies, Mumtaz said it all depended on her admirers and filmmakers.

"It's in your hands. If you want me, you should ask the producers: 'Why don't you take Mumtaz?' If they want to take me, they have to give me a proper role and what I like. I can't do anything and everything. I have to like the subject, the role. I have to choose a good producer-director," the actor said Sunday during the session, hosted by her daughter Tanya Madhvani.

Mumtaz, who made her acting debut at the age of 11 with 1958's "Sone Ki Chidiya", said while she is content with her family life, she misses being on a film set.

"I used to enjoy my work and I miss my work sometimes though my husband, my children have given me everything in my life. But sometimes I miss what I used to do. I can dance, but I cannot fly like Jackie Shroff's son. It's a bit too much for me."

She also addressed the rumours surrounding her appearance in "Heeramandi", Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series for Netflix.

Last month, Manisha Koirala had shared her photograph with Mumtaz and Bhansali on Instagram leading to speculation that they might be part of the show.

On starring in "Heeramandi", the actor said, "I think you should ask this question to the producer-director. Mr Bhansali will be able to answer this question. I can't say."

Calling Bhansali a "wonderful person and director", Mumtaz added the filmmaker knows how to present artistes. "I enjoyed talking to him, he's very intelligent."

The actor further praised Alia Bhatt, who featured in Bhansali's recent release "Gangubai Kathiawadi".

"I like Alia Bhatt, she's very good looking, sweet, good at dancing and performance," she added.

Mumtaz also reiterated the reason behind her not marrying screen icon Shammi Kapoor. The duo featured in Kapoor's 1968 film "Brahmachari" in the iconic party song "Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche".

"You know why I did not marry him! Do you want me to repeat the whole history all over again? He wanted me to give up my career and I was just 17 at the time. I wanted to become something in my life," she added.