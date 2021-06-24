Mumbai Court restrains KRK from commenting on Salman

Mumbai: A Mumbai court temporarily restrained Kamaal R Khan from uploading any defamatory posts or videos on social media against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Civil court judge CV Marathe passed this interim order in a defamation suit filed by Salman against KRK.

The superstar and his ventures had filed the suit for a series of defamatory tweets and videos posted by KRK.

Apart from making defamatory comments, KRK had also accused 'Being Human', a registered trademark of Salman Khan, of being involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering.

On June 23, the court restrained Kamaal and his agents from directly or indirectly making and uploading videos, posting, re-posting, tweeting, re-tweeting, giving interviews, corresponding, communicating, uploading, printing, publishing, re-publishing any further or other defamatory/slanderous content, posts, messages, tweets, videos, interviews, communications and correspondence concerning Salman Khan, his business, present or future projects, including 'Radhe'.

This temporary injunction shall continue till the final disposal of the suit. "A good reputation is an element of personal security and is protected by the Constitution equally with the right to the enjoyment of life, liberty and property," the court held.

The judge said, "Reputation is not the only salt of life but, the purest treasure and the most precious perfume of life. Reputation and honour are no less precious to good men than bodily safety and freedom."

The court found that KRK exceeded the boundary of freedom and made prima facie libelous remarks on Salman's films which were 'actionable'.