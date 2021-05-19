Mukesh blasts culprits spreading death rumours

Bollywood veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who had earlier dismissed the rumours of his death, shared a message and slammed those who spread it on social media. Taking to his 'Instagram' handle, Khanna posted a video message asking the culprit to refrain from such acts and also warned of police action.

"Who spread the false news of my death? After seven days of silence in the mourning of my sister, I am breaking my silence today and I am asking the first question to the person or people who spread the false news of my death on social media. Do you have parents, siblings and grandparents in your house? If false news about any of them spreads in this way, then your family members and well-wishers who know you will be in anguish. Do you have any idea? Some weak-hearted people can get shocked. Do you have a conscience or not? Is there even a little feeling of sensitivity in you or not? If it were, you would never do such abusive acts and that too when we wish for each other to be healthy and have a long life," he wrote.

The caption read further, "Before this, you have posted such false news for many actors. What do you get out of this? Some views on your social media account! What a poor thought you guys have. I will expose your people and you will have to bear the brunt of it. I have expressed my thoughts and anguish in this video of mine. Look and do not forward such rumours without knowing their truth."