MP Home Minister warns 'Adipurush' makers of legal action

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra warned the makers of the upcoming Bollywood film 'Adipurush' of legal action if scenes showing Hindu religious figures in the 'wrong' way were not removed.

The first teaser trailer of the Om Raut-directed film, starring Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Ravan and Kriti Sanon as Sita, was released recently. The film is based on the epic 'Ramayana'.

"I have seen the trailer for 'Adipurush'. There are objectionable scenes in it," Mishra, who is also the spokesperson of the state government, told reporters in Bhopal.

He added, "The dresses and looks of Hindu deities as seen in the trailer were not acceptable."

"Hanuman Ji is shown wearing leather, whereas the description in the scriptures of the deity's costume is different. These are scenes that hurt religious sentiments. I am writing a letter to Om Raut to remove all such scenes from the film. If they are not removed, we will consider legal action," Mishra said.

He also cited a religious text in support of his contention.

This is not the first time the minister has warned of legal action against filmmakers.

In July this year, he directed the state police to register a 'First Information Report' over the controversial poster of Leena Manimekalai's documentary 'Kaali'.