'Money Heist' S5 to release in two volumes

Los Angeles: The fifth and final season of Netflix's smash hit Spanish series 'Money Heist' will be split into two volumes of five episodes each.

Created by Alex Pina and produced by 'Vancouver Media', the show, titled 'La Casa De Papel' in Spanish, wrapped production on its last chapter on May 14.

While the first five episodes will be released on September 3, the remainder will debut after three months on December 3. The makers also released a 56 second-long teaser of the final season.

Pina said that the team decided to change things a little bit considering the COVID-19 pandemic and this being the final season.

"When we began to write part five amid the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself. We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes," said the series' creator.

Pina added, "In volume two, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure."

In the final season, the gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, played by Itziar Ituno, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own.

"The Professor (Alvaro Morte) has been captured by Sierra (Najwa Nimri) and for the first time, does not have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they have faced - the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war," read the official logline of the last chapter.