Mithun Chakraborty, Madhuri Dixit to attend 2022 IIFA Awards
Mumbai: Actors Mithun Chakraborty, Madhuri Dixit, Arjun Rampal and Sanya Malhotra among others are set to attend the upcoming 22nd edition of the IIFA Weekend and Awards, the organisers announced on Monday.
The three-day extravaganza, which is taking place after two years, will see some of the biggest names from the film industry serve as hosts and performers, including Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.
The event will kick off on June 2 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in the UAE.
Actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Lara Dutta, Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, Urvashi Rautela and producer Boney Kapoor will also attend the extravaganza.
IIFA Rocks 2022 will be hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder and actor Aparshakti Khurana on June 3.
A pre-awards event promising the best of music and fashion on one stage, IIFA Rocks will see performances by Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali and Asees Kaur.
The main awards evening will be held on June 4 with Salman, Riteish and Maniesh Paul as hosts. The ceremony will have performances by Shahid, Tiger, Kartik, Ananya, Sara, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi.
The IIFA Awards will take place at the Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
16 bodies recovered from Tara Air plane crash site in Nepal30 May 2022 9:15 AM GMT
5 people drown in dam backwaters in Gujarat30 May 2022 9:08 AM GMT
Warfare changing with technology, India's security dynamics will...30 May 2022 9:00 AM GMT
Tweaking the rules?30 May 2022 8:23 AM GMT
Assam police station attack: Prime accused in inciting mob killed in...30 May 2022 7:40 AM GMT