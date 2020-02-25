Mira to Shahid: Happy birthday to the love of my life
Mumbai: On Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's 39th birthday on Tuesday, his wife Mira Kapoor took to social media to wish the "love" of her life.
Mira took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared an adorable photograph of herself along with Shahid. In the image, the two are seen smiling at the camera.
Mira captioned the image: "Happy birthday to the love of my life."
Shahid and Mira got married at a private ceremony in Gurugram in July 2015. The two welcomed their first bundle of joy -- a daughter named Misha in August 2016 and had their second child -- son Zain in September 2018.
On the acting front, Shahid is currently busy shooting for "Jersey". The film will see the actor in the role of a cricketer. It is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name.
The Hindi version is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Have asked Centre to drop contentious clauses from NPR...25 Feb 2020 11:45 AM GMT
Delhi violence Live Updates: Toll climbs to nine, police and...25 Feb 2020 11:45 AM GMT
Display of 'best before date' on non-packaged sweets must...25 Feb 2020 11:40 AM GMT
Railways earned Rs 9000 Cr from ticket cancellation charges,...25 Feb 2020 11:37 AM GMT
Developers need to be responsible, should focus on trust,...25 Feb 2020 11:32 AM GMT