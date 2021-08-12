Mindy Kaling adapting 'Hana Khan Carries On' novel as Amazon film

Los Angeles: Actor-writer Mindy Kaling and Amazon Studios are working on a feature film adaptation of the novel "Hana Khan Carries On" by Uzma Jalaluddin.



According to Variety, the story puts a modern Muslim spin on a premise first made famous by the Ernst Lubitsch classic "The Shop Around the Corner", which was later updated with Nora Ephron's "You've Got Mail".

The book revolves around two competing Halal shops.

Hana's family owns a restaurant called Three Sisters in the Golden Crescent neighbourhood of Toronto, and its business is threatened when a more commercial, fusion-based eatery moves in down the street. The catch is that Hana and Aydin, the owner of the other restaurant, have an instant romantic connection.

Sahar Jahani will write the script of the film, while Kaling and Jessica Kumai Scott will produce under their banner Kaling International.

The second season of the Netflix series "Never Have I Ever", co-created and executive produced by Kaling, started streaming in July.