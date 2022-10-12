Millie would like to write a musical

Los Angeles: Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown said that she would love to pen a musical finale for the popular 'Netflix' series.

The actor, who plays Eleven on 'Stranger Things', said she has some interesting ideas for the final episode of the 1980s-set show.

"I'd love to be the writer! I'd make it more of a musical. But, you know, they don't entrust it in the hands of me, which they should," Millie told 'Total Film'.

The 18-year-old actor said she would like 'Stranger Things' to end on a high note like the 'FX' comedy 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia', starring Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson and Glenn Howerton.

"Trust me, I can do the finale of 'Stranger Things' and it would be great. I think it should be like 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'. Did you ever see the musical episode? It needs to end like that, a musical episode," she added.

In the fourth season of 'It's Always Sunny', the cast performed a rock opera in an episode titled 'The Nightman Cometh', based on songs written by Charlie Kelly (Day).

The fifth and final season of 'Stranger Things' is currently in the scripting stage.

The show also stars Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo, Winona Ryder, David Harbour and many others.