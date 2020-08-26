Millie is the new Sherlock in town

The trailer of 'Enola Holmes', starring Millie Bobby Brown, Helena Bonham Carter and Henry Cavill, recently came out on the Internet and it looks like the kind of mystery that Sherlock Holmes would surely appreciate.

The trailer shows a short background of Enola and her upbringing, her relationship with her mother (Carter) and her brother, the famous detective Sherlock Holmes (Cavill). Enola's mother goes missing and now her brothers Sherlock and Mycroft expect her to go to finishing school so she can find a place for herself in society, but she is set on finding her mother.

The film has been directed by Harry Bradbeer, who has previously directed 'Fleabag' and 'Killing Eve'. The treatment of Enola's carefree nature and her direct communication with viewers is a stark reminder of the Phoebe Waller-Bridge series. The audience has seen many actors play Sherlock Holmes before, most notably Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr in the recent past and it looks like Henry Cavill is an able addition to the list.

'Enola Holmes' is based on the book series 'The Enola Holmes Mysteries' by Nancy Springer. The film releases on 'Netflix' on September 23.