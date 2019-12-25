Miley, Liam reach divorce settlement
Los Angeles: Singer-actress Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth have reportedly worked out the details regarding their divorce.
"It's a relief for both of them that they can move on legally from one another and fully put this behind them," a source told eonline.com.
"It was not a complicated divorce because of their pre-nup and it was all handled by attorneys. Their earnings were kept separate while they were married and that was helpful. They are both very much ready to move on and untangle whatever affairs were left to figure out. They are happy to close this chapter of their lives," added the source.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
'Those who damaged public property should introspect'25 Dec 2019 6:11 PM GMT
J'khand Guv invited Hemant Soren to form govt: JMM25 Dec 2019 6:10 PM GMT
Ex-gratia withdrawn from Mangaluru police firing victims25 Dec 2019 6:10 PM GMT
Over 300 served notice for damaging public property25 Dec 2019 6:09 PM GMT
Tendulkar's security cover downgraded, Aaditya Thackeray's...25 Dec 2019 6:08 PM GMT