Mika's new track is a befitting reply to KRK

Bollywood singer Mika Singh called his new track, 'KRK Kutta', on actor Kamaal R Khan 'a fitting reply' to him. Amid the ongoing spat between Singh and KRK on 'Twitter', the singer called it a 'lovely' track, adding that if KRK is a good critic he will rate the song well.

In May, Salman Khan had filed a defamation suit against KRK. As per Salman's lawyers, the notice was a result of allegations of money laundering. But KRK has said that he was being targeted for his unfavourable review of 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'.

Mika backed Salman on the matter and said, "As I am a singer, I thought I would give KRK an answer with a song. The song is titled 'KRK Kutta'. Famous singer Toshi Shabri is composing it. There will be rap in the song which will be a fitting reply to KRK. I will be recording the song. I want to entertain people and make KRK popular, which would make him happy. He wants to be in the news. He wants publicity and now we will give him publicity. This song is our answer to him."

In a recent video on 'Twitter', Mika wrote, "I'm going to release the song very soon. It is a very nice song. I'm sure KRK, who calls himself number one critic, will rate the song with five stars or half star or one star because the song is mind-blowing and the music is awesome. If he is a good critic and likes the song he will speak well about it."

Mika also shared a video by a fan in which KRK is being compared to a dog. He tweeted, "I request everybody please do not make fun of dogs. Thank you and do not compare dogs with 'KRK Kutta'. It is my humble request to everyone."