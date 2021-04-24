Meghan spotted with a growing baby bump

Former actor Meghan Markle and her son Archie were seen on Wednesday in Los Angeles, California. This followed Prince Harry's return to the US from London after attending his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral. Pictures of the mother and son found their way to the internet. Meghan is seen carrying Archie in her arms.

Pictures show Meghan with a growing baby bump, dressed casually in blue jeans, black T-shirt, a long jacket, a black mask and a pair of nude flats. Archie is wearing a pair of rolled-up jeans, a beanie and a grey sweatshirt. He also has a backpack, while Meghan is holding a lunch box with planets drawn on it. Meghan and Harry are expecting their second child, a girl, together.

Prince Harry did not stay back to participate in Queen Elizabeth's birthday on April 21. Meghan could not join her husband at the funeral of Prince Philip because of doctor's orders. After Prince Phillip died, the couple issued a joint statement on social media.

The relationship between the couple and Buckingham Palace hasn't been good after their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. In it, Meghan had revealed how she had suicidal thoughts around the time she was pregnant with Archie and how some royals had expressed their concern over his skin colour.

"In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, 'you won't be given security, not gonna be given a title' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," she told Oprah.

"I... just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought," she had further said. When asked by Oprah if she had suicidal thoughts, Meghan had replied: "Yes. This was very, very clear."