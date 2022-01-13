Megan Fox engaged to Machine Gun Kelly

Hollywood actor Megan Fox announced her engagement to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox shared the news on 'Instagram' by posting a video of Kelly going down on one knee under a banyan tree at an undisclosed location.

"In July of 2020, we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma," Fox wrote in the caption.

She added, "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes and then we drank each other's blood."

As per the 35-year-old actor's post, the couple's engagement happened on January 11.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, also took to 'Instagram' and shared a photo of Fox's engagement ring.

"Yes, in this life and every life. Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me," the 31-year-old rapper wrote.

"I know the tradition is

one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns

that draw together as two halves

of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love," he added.