Meera Deshmukh from 'Drishyam 2' is Tabu's most difficult character

The recently launched trailer of the upcoming film 'Drishyam 2' has made the audience quite anxious for all the thrills to unfold again. The team launched the trailer in Goa on October 17 since the film is based there. The trailer begins with Sam's (Tabu's son) death case being reopened. But this time around, she's not alone to chase Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn), as Akshaye Khanna will also join Tabu in bringing out the truth.

The trailer launch event saw the presence of Ajay and Tabu, along with Shriya Saran. Tabu, who plays IG Meera Deshmukh in the film, feels this is one of her most difficult characters because it is very complex. She gives credit to the writers for penning down such a complex character.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar along with Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Pathak has also taken over the reins of direction in his hands this time around. The film is co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana.

It's quite surprising to know that 'Drishyam 2' is one of the most difficult characters for Tabu since she has just come out of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', where she played a double role. The film got a lot of love from the audience, but Tabu took away most of the praise for her stellar act.

Meanwhile, Tabu will also be seen teaming up with Ajay in 'Bholaa' after 'Drishyam 2'. This sequel is set to release on November 18.