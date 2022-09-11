Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige announces the cast of 'Thunderbolts'

Anaheim (US): Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Sebastian Star are set to reprise their 'Marvel Cinematic Universe' (MCU) characters for 'Thunderbolts', a film based on a team of 'Marvel' supervillains.

The film's cast was announced by Marvel Studios' head Kevin Feige on day two of the 'D23 Expo'.

Pugh and Harbour will return as Yelena Belova and Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian from 'Black Widow', while Olga Kurylenko, who played the main antagonist Antonia Dreykov also known as Taskmaster, is also part of the cast.

Stan will come back as Bucky Barnes also known as the Winter Soldier, a part the actor previously played in multiple MCU movies as well as the 'Disney+' series 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'. His co-stars from the show, actors Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Wyatt Russell, are also reprising their roles of John Walker and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, respectively.

The final member of the cast is Hannah John-Kamen, who will once again play Ava Starr also known as The Ghost from the 2018 movie 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'.

'Thunderbolts' will be directed by 'Paper Towns' helmer Jake Schreier from a script by 'Black Widow' writer Eric Pearson. Feige is attached as the producer.

In the Marvel comics, the Thunderbolts are a team of villains, anti-heroes and reformed baddies.