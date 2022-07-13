Marvel has the 'worst methodology of production': VFX artists

Marvel Studios has received harsh criticism from members of the VFX community for difficult working conditions. Visual effects artists have slammed the studio for being the 'worst' to work for and accused it of imposing stringent deadlines despite the employees being overworked.

The allegations were detailed on a 'Reddit' thread, titled 'I am sick and tired of working on Marvel shows!' Several artists shared stories about why working with 'Marvel' left them exhausted and disappointed.

One person wrote in the 'Reddit' thread, " 'Marvel' has probably the worst methodology of production and VFX management out there. They can never fix the look before more than half the allocated time for the show is over. The artists working on 'Marvel' shows are definitely not paid equivalent to the amount of work they put in."

Another person expressed their frustration and wrote, "I am on my third 'Marvel' project in a row and literally just woke up at 5:30 am on a Saturday with stress going 'I don't want to do this anymore. It's 6 am now and I am making a reel to apply someplace that has projects other than 'Marvel' because I can't do this anymore."

Dhruv Govil, a former VFX artist who worked with 'Marvel' on 'Guardians of the Galaxy', shared an article that detailed the accusations and tweeted, "Working on 'Marvel' shows is what pushed me to leave the VFX industry. They are a horrible client and I have seen way too many colleagues break down after being overworked, while 'Marvel' tightens the purse strings."

'Marvel' has often faced criticism for the sub-par quality of the VFX in their projects. In 2018, the visual effects in the final battle scene of 'Black Panther' attracted much backlash, as did the first trailer for 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'. 'Marvel' is yet to address these allegations. The studio's most recent release, 'Thor: Love and Thunder', has received harsh criticism for the same too.