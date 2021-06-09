Mark announces his engagement to Grace

Los Angeles: Multiple Grammy-winning musician Mark Ronson announced the news of his engagement to Grace Gummer, the daughter of veteran Hollywood star Meryl Streep.

The 45-year-old songwriter and record-producer made the revelation during his appearance on 'The FADER Undercover', reported 'People' magazine.

"I got engaged last weekend," said Ronson.

The musician also opened up about the intimate moment that he shared with Grace after they got engaged.

"There is a plaque for that somewhere. There is a first kiss and a very corny 'Hallmark' first kiss plaque. But no, it was forever, it will be etched. It is still my record," he shared.

The couple had recently sparked engagement rumours when Gummer was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand in May this year.

Ronson and Gummer had been dating since 2020 after being first spotted on a dinner date in New York in September 2020.

This will be the second marriage for both the stars.

Gummer, who is the third child of Streep and husband Don Gummer, was briefly married in 2019 to Tay Strathairn.

The pair separated after just 42 days together, with Gummer officially filing for divorce in early 2020.

Ronson was earlier married to French actor Josephine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018.