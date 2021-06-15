Margot takes a break from social media

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor and producer Margot Robbie announced the news that she will be away from social media for a while.

The 'Birds of Prey' star, who infrequently uses social media, took to her 'Instagram' handle recently to share the announcement.

"Jumping off social media for the time being," the 30-year-old actor captioned with a picture of herself and some friends celebrating the success of the film 'Promising Young Woman', which is produced by her banner house 'LuckyChap Entertainment'.

She added, "Check out 'LuckyChap Entertainment' if you are interested in what we are up to, otherwise ciao for now!"

The actor did not state why she was going off social media.

Robbie also has a verified 'Facebook' page on which she has been inactive since April 2018.

'Promising Young Woman', a 'Me Too' revenge thriller headlined by Carey Mulligan marks the directorial debut of 'The Crown' actor Emerald Fennell.

The film won the 'Academy Award' for the 'Best Original Screenplay' for Fennell at the '93rd Academy Awards' with additional nominations for 'Best Picture', 'Best Director', 'Best Actress' for Mulligan and 'Best Film Editing'.

Margot Robbie will be seen next in 'The Suicide Squad'.

She also has 'Babylon', live-action 'Barbie' film and David O Russell's next project in the pipeline.