Margot Robbie to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel movie
Margot Robbie has been tapped to play the lead role in the 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel film set at 'Warner Bros'.
According to 'Variety', the movie is billed as a heist comedy and follows con artists who rob hundreds of millions from a Las Vegas casino.
Robbie's 'Bombshell' director Jay Roach is attached to helm the film from a screenplay penned by Carrie Solomon.
The story is expected to be set far away from Sin City, in 1960s Europe.
Robbie and Tom Ackerly will produce for 'LuckyChap' along with Roach and Michelle Graham for 'Everyman Pictures'.
Gary Ross, Olivia Milch and LuckyChap's Josey McNamara will executive produce alongside 'Village Roadshow'.
'Warner Bros' is planning to start the production sometime early next year.
The 'Ocean's' heist franchise, based on the 1960 'Rat Pack' film, was launched by filmmaker Steven Soderbergh back in 2001 with 'Ocean's Eleven'.
The film, starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts, minted over 450 million dollars worldwide and was followed by 'Ocean's Twelve' (2004), 'Ocean's Thirteen' (2007) and 2018's female-centric 'Ocean's 8'.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Dhak Dhak' team commences shoot, makers unveil first look21 May 2022 10:24 AM GMT
Alia Bhatt off to shoot for her Hollywood film21 May 2022 9:59 AM GMT
NSE co-location scam: CBI launches search operation in multiple cities21 May 2022 9:15 AM GMT
'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', Panchayat' introduced me to family...21 May 2022 8:51 AM GMT
Singer Kanika Kapoor marries businessman Gautam Hathiramani in private ...21 May 2022 8:49 AM GMT