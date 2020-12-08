Margot inks first-look deal with 'Amazon'

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Margot Robbie's production banner 'LuckyChap Entertainment' signed a first-look TV deal with the 'Amazon Studios'.

As per the deal, Robbie and LuckyChap's Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara will create original television projects that will premiere exclusively on the streamer 'Amazon Prime Video', reported 'Variety'.

The company previously produced movies such as 'I, Tonya' and superhero movie 'Birds of Prey' as well as shows like Hulu's 'Dollface' and the upcoming 'Netflix' series 'Maid'.

"We are so thrilled to be partnering with 'Amazon Studios' to bring original content to the ever-burgeoning television landscape. Our hope with 'LuckyChap' has always been to challenge narrative conformity whilst offering a platform for exciting and often over-looked voices," Robbie, Ackerley and McNamara said in a statement.

They added, "In 'Amazon', we have a cultural partner who shares our passion for storytelling and through its global reach allows us and our collaborators to reach as many viewers as possible. This is the start of a very exciting journey for the company."

Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television for 'Amazon Studios', hailed 'LuckyChap' for coming up with 'sharply original, smart and wholly engaging' content ever since it was formed in 2014.