Marathi filmmaker Sumitra Bhave passes away at 78

Renowned seven-time National Award winner Marathi filmmaker and writer Sumitra Bhave breathed her last at 78 in Pune due to age-related ailments.

Bhave, along with her colleague and co-director Sunil Sukhthankar were considered path-breaking filmmakers who brought a sea-change in the Marathi film industry, bringing it both commercial success and critical acclaim.

Born in Pune, Bhave completed her Masters in Political Science and later acquired another Masters degree in Political Science and Sociology from 'Tata Institute of Social Sciences', Mumbai. Later she worked as a teacher in Pune's 'Karve Institute of Social Sciences' and also as a Marathi newsreader with 'All India Radio' (AIR).

She made her first short film 'Bai' in 1985 for 'Stree Vani', for which she bagged her first National Award for 'Best Non-Feature Film' on 'Family Welfare' (1986), followed by another short film 'Paani' which got the same honour in 1988.

When she was making her debut film, she came in contact with Sunil Sukhthankar, an FTII graduate and he joined her as an assistant director. They went on to make a Marathi film 'Doghi' (1995), which got them awards at the 'Maharashtra State Film Awards' and another National Award in 1996.

They collaborated on another National Award winner 'Vaastupurush' (2002) and 'Dahavi Fa', which won the 'Best Director' and 'Best Film Award' at the 'Maharashtra State Film Awards' in 2003.

The duo's film 'Devrai' (2004) also bagged a National Award and several state awards, besides television serials 'Katha Sarita' and 'Majhi Shala'.