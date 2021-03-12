Manoj tests COVID-19 positive during a shoot

Manoj Bajpayee tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The actor's team confirmed the news of him currently in quarantine at home. 'The Family Man' star had been shooting for an OTT movie, whose shoot was halted.

"Manoj Bajpayee has tested COVID-19 positive after his director was infected with it. The shoot has stopped and will resume in a couple of months. Manoj Bajpayee is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and is also following all precautions," read the statement shared by the team.

The 'Satya' star was shooting for 'Despatch', which is being directed by 'Titli' fame director Kanu Behl. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and will be shot in London, Delhi and Mumbai.