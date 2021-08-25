Manoj Bajpayee files criminal defamation case against KRK

Indore: On August 24, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee filed a criminal defamation complaint against actor and film reviewer Kamaal Rashid Khan also known as KRK in an Indore court for posting an alleged derogatory tweet against him, as per the statement of lawyer Paresh S Joshi.

Bajpayee had filed the criminal complaint in the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) against 46-year-old Kamaal R Khan under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation).

"Manoj urged the court to register a criminal defamation case in the matter," Bajpayee's lawyer Paresh S Joshi said.

"The tweet in question was posted by Khan on July 26 and it defamed the 52-year-old actor and tarnished his image among his fans," Joshi said.

He added, "Manoj Bajpayee personally appeared before the court to record his statement."