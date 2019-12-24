Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh to team up for family comedy
Mumbai: Actors Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen together in the family-comedy "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari".
Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film, set in 1990s Mumbai, is a Zee Studios production.
"'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' is a unique family comedy that draws humour from the quirks of its refreshing yet relatable characters. The world is set in the innocence of 1990s when there was no social media or mobile phones.
"With awesome actors like Diljit, Manoj, Fatima, and a fantastic ensemble cast, I am sure we will be able to create an entertaining narrative for our family audience. I am proud and excited to be associated with Zee Studios' first in-house production," Sharma said in a statement.
Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios said they are looking forward to the project.
"It's a new and unique concept, a mad family comedy with a powerful cast that will definitely entertain the audiences," he added.
"Suraj Par Mangal Bhari" will go on floors on January 6 and the makers plan to release the film before year-end.
(image from indiatvnews.com)
