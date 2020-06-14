Maniesh Paul: I have failed many times
New Delhi: Actor and television host Maniesh Paul does not deny he has failed many times and says he does not take failures to heart.
"I have never taken failures to heart. I will not deny I have failed a lot of times. I have given so many auditions and failed in so many of them, but it's fine. I move on," Maniesh told IANS.
For Maniesh, every failure is an experience.
"I think I don't take failure to heart because I think it is the best learning. So, I take it as a learning experience and move on," he added.
The popular TV host, who is mostly known for his comic streak, had earlier shared with IANS that he does not believe in the word typecast.
Maniesh made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film "Mickey Virus". He was later seen in films like "Ranbanka", "Tere Bin Laden 2" and "Baa Baaa Black Sheep".
Maniesh recently took a departure from his image of wit and humour, and did a short film "What If", a thriller around the subject of lockdown that was shot on a phone. Maniesh has co-directed the film with Kartik Singh.
