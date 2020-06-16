Maniesh Paul: I aspire to do a lot more films
Mumbai: Actor and television host Maniesh Paul aspires to do many more films.
Maniesh started his journey in the world of showbiz in with the TV series, "Ghost Bana Dost". He was later seen in shows like "Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi", "Zindadil" and "Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai" among many others. He made his movie debut with "Mickey Virus" in 2013.
He gained recognition with his hosting skills and has been a part of shows like "India's Got Talent", "Jhalak Dikhla Jaa", "Mujhse Shaadi Karogay" and "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2020".
Is there anything else Maniesh aspires to do?
"Honestly, I am happy the way I am right now. I do aspire to do a lot of more films, more entertainment for people and meaningful work that people enjoy," he told IANS.
In May, Maniesh made a short film titled "What If", a thriller revolving around the lockdown days. He had shared that the proceedings from the movie will go towards charity.
He joined hands with Jio Studios for the film, which is co-directed by Kartik Singh and Maniesh himself.
