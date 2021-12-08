Mallika Dua feels 'empty' after her father's demise

Mallika Dua recently lost her father and veteran journalist Vinod Dua. Reportedly he was in an intensive care unit of a Delhi hospital where he lost his battle with life. Daughter Mallika shared the heartbreaking news through her 'Instagram' handle.

"Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years and always speaking truth to power. He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel and drive each other up the wall," she had written.

She added, "A pioneer in TV journalism in India, Vinod Dua worked with 'Doordarshan' and 'NDTV' for the larger part of his journalistic career besides doing shows on other TV channels and online portals."

Days after her father passed away, comedian Mallika shared a selfie on her social media handle and penned an emotional note.

"Human life is a small part of our journeys. Everyone must go. I hope I can live a tiny fraction of the life my angels lived. I doubt it but maybe they will conspire to make it happen as they always did. In the evergreen words of my friend Sunil Grover, 'Jindagi barbad ho geeya' (My life is ruined)," she wrote.

She added, "Once again, turning to humor to give a voice to my emptiness. Thank you for sending so much love and hope. Some try to tell me ki nazar lag gayi hummein logon ki. I will never fall prey to that. If anything, it is just pure love and blessings. My parents were walking talking hearts. No such thing as nazar when you yourself are the entire universe."

"It has taken me an hour to type just this because I feel empty. Hollowed out. Whatever I was made of has been taken out of me. I know it is temporary. It would not last forever. Nothing does," she concluded.