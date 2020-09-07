Malaika tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor recently announced testing COVID-19 positive. His good friend and actor Malaika Arora confirmed that she too got infected with the virus. She added that she is currently under home quarantine.

"Yes, Malaika has tested positive. She is asymptomatic and has self-quarantined at home," a source confirmed.

Earlier, Malaika's friend Arjun shared that he had tested positive for Coronavirus.

"It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for Coronavirus. I am feeling okay and I am asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine," wrote the 'Half Girlfriend' star on 'Instagram'. He thanked everyone in advance for the wishes and support.

He added, "I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus."