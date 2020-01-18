Making it big

In 2019, two songs literally caught the nation's frenzy. Both were T-Series tracks and were sung by the same singer. While Leja Re got immense love and appreciation, Vaaste climbed the charts and remained at the top spot for many months. With extreme love from the audience, Dhvani Bhanushali's number was a sure shot winner. She also turned out to be the youngest singer to hit the billion mark in a year with her songs. And it's just been 10 days into 2020 and Dhvani has her next blockbuster track ready!

Her new music single Na Ja Tu released last week has already started climbing up the charts in a few days. The soft number is a break-up track, albeit with a different story and an unexpected ending. The three minute track is not only sung to perfection by the youngster but also performed to the tee by Dhvani. The music video has been shot in at least ten different locations – primarily focusing on Gujarat's own Rann Utsav.

The song tells a beautiful story of two people in love, who share a common ambition ever since childhood. How they grow up together but tend to grow apart forms the basis of the plot. But unlike other break-up tracks, this isn't just about heartbreak but a special ode to self-love, dreams and aspirations.

Talking about it, Dhvani says, "After Vaaste, I was really excited to give Na Ja Tu to all of you. It is my New Year welcome gift to everyone who showered love on me and my music since the beginning. The song is just not about heartbreak but mainly a story about how important it is to follow your dream and passion. A big thank you to the entire team behind making the video and Tanishk for creating this track for me."

Producer Bhushan Kumar is all smiles and shares, "Dhvani is hardworking and dedicated to her music. Na Ja Tu is soulful and Tanishk has given it a completely different treatment and it stands out because of the melody. It is always good to back

talent like Dhvani who is our artist. We are excited about Na Ja Tu and I'm sure it will emotionally connect with everyone."

Sumit Dutt who has directed the video adds, "Dhvani is not just a confident singer but also a very rockstar performer as well. She has shown different shades in the three and a half minute video and everyone will be pleasantly surprised by her performance. It was a blast shooting this song and we shot in almost ten different locations."