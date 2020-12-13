Mahira Khan tests COVID-19 positive

Karachi: Pakistani star Mahira Khan said that she tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and further informed that she was staying in isolation.

The 35-year-old actor, who is popular for shows like 'Humsafar' and 'Sadqay Tumhare' and films 'Bol' and 'Bin Roye', said that getting diagnosed with COVID-19 was 'rough' but she hoped to recover soon.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm isolating and have also informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days. It has been rough but it will be okay soon. Insha Allah," wrote Mahira.

Khan also urged people to wear a mask and follow all other safety guidelines for their sake and for others as well.

"PS: Prayers and movie recommendations are more than welcome," the actor added.

Mahira had recently wrapped her upcoming film 'Neelofar' in Lahore. The upcoming film reunites Khan with her 'Humsafar' co-star Fawad Khan. It is the duo's third collaboration after the yet-to-be released feature film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'.

Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 action-thriller 'Raees'.