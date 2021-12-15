Maheep Kapoor tests positive for Coronavirus

Jewellery designer and film personality Maheep Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine, her actor-husband Sanjay Kapoor said.

Maheep, best known for featuring in last year's 'Netflix' series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', is currently asymptomatic.

"She has tested positive and fortunately with no symptoms as she is doubly vaccinated. She is following all norms by being self-isolated," said Sanjay.

There are reports that Maheep's close friend and co-star from 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', Seema Khan, also tested positive for COVID-19 but there was no confirmation.

Recently, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan and her actor-friend Amrita Arora also tested positive for the virus.

Kareena shared she isolated herself when she tested positive, adding that her family and staff, who are also double vaccinated, are 'currently not showing any symptoms'.

"Thankfully, I am feeling okay and hope to be up and about soon," the actor wrote on her 'Instagram Story'.

Amrita also shared a statement on her 'Instagram Story' confirming her diagnosis.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm following all the medical guidelines and BMC rules. Anyone who has been in contact with me, please get tested," she wrote.