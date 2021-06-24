Maggie, Song join Cannes Film Festival's jury

Los Angeles: 'Parasite' star Song Kang-ho and Hollywood actor Maggie Gyllenhaal are among the eight prominent artists to join filmmaker Spike Lee in the jury for the 'Cannes Film Festival 2021'.

"Director Mati Diop, singer-songwriter Mylene Farmer, writer-director Jessica Hausner, French star Melanie Laurent, writer-director Kleber Mendonca Filho and actor Tahar Rahim are also part of the jury," the festival organisers said in a statement.

The competition line-up boasts of movies from the auteur filmmakers like Wes Anderson, Leos Carax, Mia Hansen-Love, Julia Ducournau, Paul Verhoeven and many more.

The 2021 jury will unveil its list of winners on July 17 during the Cannes closing ceremony.

Almost all the jury members have taken part in the previous edition of the Festival.

Song's 2019 multiple Oscar-winning film 'Parasite', directed by his frequent collaborator, Bong Joon-ho had its premiere at the 2019 edition of the film gala where it became the first South Korean film to win the coveted Palme d'Or trophy.

At the same edition, Diop had won the 'Grand Prix' for her film 'Atlantics', while Hausner had competed with 'Little Joe', which won the lead star Emily Beecham an award for the 'Best Actress'.

Tahar Rahim, the French actor of Algerian descent, found fame with his breakout in Jacques Audiard's 'A Prophet', which bagged the 'Grand Prize of the Jury' in 2009.