M-cap of 7 of top-10 cos up over Rs 1.62L cr

New Delhi: Seven of the top-10 most-valued companies together added a whopping Rs 1,62,774.49 crore in market valuation last week, with major contribution coming in from Reliance Industries Ltd and Bajaj Finance.

While Reliance Industries, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India emerged as gainers, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank and HDFC took losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap).

The valuation of RIL jumped Rs 57,086.67 crore to reach Rs 12,64,369.99 crore.

Bajaj Finance's market capitalisation zoomed Rs 47,526.08 crore to Rs 3,28,639.08 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 21,033.34 crore taking its valuation to Rs 4,15,348.35 crore and State Bank of India witnessed a rally of Rs 15,171.83 crore to reach the market capitalisation of Rs 3,15,440.39 crore.

The market capitalisation of Hindustan Unilever gained Rs 10,761.02 crore to Rs 5,53,053.02 crore and that of Infosys went higher by Rs 8,559.71 crore to Rs 5,76,867.96 crore.