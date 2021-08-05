Lucy Boynton boards Searchlight Pictures' movie 'Chevalier de Saint-Georges'

Los Angeles: "Bohemian Rhapsody" star Lucy Boynton has joined the cast of Searchlight Picture's movie "Chevalier de Saint-Georges".

The British-American actor will feature alongside Kelvin Harrison Jr and Samara Weaving in the movie, which will be directed by Stephen Williams from an original script by Stefani Robinson, reported Deadline.

The true-life period drama centers on Joseph Bologne, or the Chevalier de Saint-Georges (Harrison Jr), who is known as the Black Mozart.

Born in the Caribbean, Bologne was the illegitimate son of a plantation owner and a slave who was then educated in France and became a fencing master, which served as an entree into French high society.

With his music and operas, he ascended to the upper echelons of Marie Antoinette's Paris society until a court scandal laid him low.

Boynton will essay the role of Marie Antoinette in the movie.

Weaving will play Marie-Josephine, a woman who yearns for creative fulfillment outside of her empty, loveless marriage and defies her controlling husband to become the voice of Bologne's opera.

The movie will be produced by Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element Pictures along with Robinson and Dianne McGunigle.

Boynton recently wrapped production on "The Ipcress File" alongside Tom Hollander and Joe Cole.

She is set to star in Hugh Laurie's adaptation of Agatha Christie's "Why Didn't They Ask Evans?" and also feature as iconic rock singer Marianne Faithfull in "Faithfull".