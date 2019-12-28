Lolita actor Sue Lyon dies at 73
Los Angeles: Sue Lyon, who played the titular character in Stanley Kubrick's "Lolita", has died. She was 73.
The actor, who was cast in the iconic movie at the age of 14, died here on Thursday.
Her friend Phil Syracopoulos told The New York Times that she had been in "declining health" for a while, but a cause of death was not provided.
Born Suellyn Lyon in 1946 in Iowa, Lyon's family moved to LA when she was a child.
As a teenager, she started acting on television, and an appearance on "The Loretta Young Show" brought her to Kubrick's notice.
"Lolita" made Lyon won the Golden Globe Award for most promising newcomer - female.
She also recorded two songs for the film -- "Lolita ya ya" and "Turn off the moon".
Lyon went on to star in "The Night of the Iguana", "7 Women", John Ford's final film, "The Flim-Flam Man", Frank Sinatra's "Tony Rome", and "Evel Knievel".
She retired from acting in 1981 and her final role was in the 1980's cult hit "Alligator".
Lyon is survived by her daughter Nona from her marriage to photographer Roland Harrison.
