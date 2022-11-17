Lily-Rose explains her silence on Johnny Depp's controversies

Lily-Rose Depp has addressed her silence regarding her father, actor Johnny Depp's widely publicised legal issues with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The young actor stated that people have always defined her by the men in her life and that she doesn't want to answer for anybody. This year, Johnny and Amber went to trial over his alleged abusive behaviour.

Speaking to 'Elle', Lily-Rose said, "When it's so private and so personal that all of a sudden it becomes not so personal, I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts. I also think that I'm not here to answer for anybody and I feel like, for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that's my family members or my boyfriends, whatever."

Johnny and Amber married in 2015 and separated in 2017. After she described herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse in a 'Washington Post' op-ed, he hit back with a libel suit and the case culminated in a highly scrutinised trial, where graphic details about physical and sexual abuse and substance abuse became available for the public to consume.

"I'm really ready to be defined by the things that I put out there," Lily-Rose added.

She also spoke about the accusations about her being a 'nepo baby', as she is the daughter of Johnny Depp and French star Vanessa Paradise.

"The Internet seems to care a lot about that kind of stuff. People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for it. The Internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things. Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There's a lot of work that comes after that," she shared.

Lily-Rose also said that such accusations are primarily hurled at women in Hollywood and said that it feels 'weird' to reduce someone to such a title just because of their 'generational status'. She added that these accusations don't apply to other professions.