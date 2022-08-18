Lily James, Willem Dafoe to lead indie drama 'Finalmente L'alba'
Los Angeles: Veteran actor Willem Dafoe and Lily James are set to star in the independent drama "Finalmente L'alba" (Finally Dawn).
According to entertainment website Deadline, Saverio Constanzo is directing the movie.
Plot details are currently under wraps and production is scheduled to begin sometime this month in Italy.
The cast also features Rachel Sennott and Rebecca Antonac.
James was last seen in Hulu's hit limited series "Pam & Tommy", where she portrayed Pamela Anderson. The show has received 10 Emmy nominations, including one for James as well as for best limited series.
Dafoe's last big release was "Spider-Man: No Way Home".
